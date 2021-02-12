Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.80. Digital Ally shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 8,616,561 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 56.38% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.

In related news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $287,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the third quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

