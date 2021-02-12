Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.40-6.50 EPS.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

