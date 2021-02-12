Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.43 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $57.80 or 0.00122112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $115,887.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01099172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.43 or 0.05875896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019967 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

DGX is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.