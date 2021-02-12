Diligence (IRA) Trading 575.3% Higher Over Last Week

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded up 372.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded up 575.3% against the US dollar. One Diligence token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Diligence has a market cap of $9,927.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007549 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence (IRA) is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com

Diligence can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

