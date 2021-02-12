Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) SVP Bryan R. Adel Sells 10,592 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DIN traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 288,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

