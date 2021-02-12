Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) SVP Bryan R. Adel Sells 10,592 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DIN traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 288,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.02.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
