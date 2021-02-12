Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.15 and last traded at $56.23. 2,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 198.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 63,444 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.