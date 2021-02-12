Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.21

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $5.71. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,744,001 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

