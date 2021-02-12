Divestco (CVE:DVT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Divestco Inc (CVE:DVT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Divestco shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 416,069 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,085.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$717,900.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Divestco Company Profile (CVE:DVT)

Divestco Inc, an exploration services company, provides data, software, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through Seismic Data, Software and Data, and Services segments. The Seismic Data segment engages in the brokering and licensing of existing seismic data between data owners and licensees; managing existing seismic data for brokering sales; and creating new seismic data inventories through recording multi-client services.

