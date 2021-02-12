DMarket (DMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.97 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.01093944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.32 or 0.05692405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

