DODO (DODO) One Day Volume Tops $1.98 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. One DODO token can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00004657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $77.96 million and $1.98 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00281025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090004 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,724.27 or 1.02025666 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,047,890 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

Buying and Selling DODO

DODO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

