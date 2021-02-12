Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 54.8% in January

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 14th total of 873,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,237 shares of company stock worth $28,963,509. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

