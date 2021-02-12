Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 184,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,653.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

