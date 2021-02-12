Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,653.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.76.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

