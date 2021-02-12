Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.88. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-4.00 EPS.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.76.

NYSE D opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,653.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

