Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-4.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.76.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $73.06 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,653.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.