Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-4.00 EPS.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.76.

D stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,653.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

