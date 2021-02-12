Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.88. Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.76.

D stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,653.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

