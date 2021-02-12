Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UFS. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Domtar stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domtar by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 75,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

