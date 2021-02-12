Domtar (NYSE:UFS) PT Raised to $34.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.18. 34,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $7,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

