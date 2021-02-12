Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Domtar traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 1261118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Domtar by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

