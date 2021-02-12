Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%.

UFS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.