Donut Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,363.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Donut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $28,363.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00287492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00100173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00078667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00091255 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,886.43 or 1.00502985 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

