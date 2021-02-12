DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 67.8% in January

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the January 14th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 219.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 263,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,714. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

