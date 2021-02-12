Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 138.7% from the January 14th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103,691 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,145,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover Motorsports stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.21. 32,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

