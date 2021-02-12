Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 11,449 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 210.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.66. 7,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average of $142.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.