Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 2,034 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,537. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.57 and a 200 day moving average of $360.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

