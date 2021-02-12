Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.39. 80,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,192. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.