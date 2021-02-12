Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 713.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,464 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,850,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,194,000 after buying an additional 321,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 20,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.