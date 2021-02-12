Doyle Wealth Management Buys 15,578 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 7,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

