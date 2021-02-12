Doyle Wealth Management Buys 6,147 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. 18,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,470. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

