Doyle Wealth Management Buys 8,034 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.49. 15,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.