Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $240.20. 32,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,649. The stock has a market cap of $219.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average is $234.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

