Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $144.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.08. The firm has a market cap of $407.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

