Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 133,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $213.63. 20,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,942. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

