Doyle Wealth Management Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 261.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,749. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,653.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

