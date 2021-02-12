Doyle Wealth Management Has $7.84 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $72.14. 21,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,085. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

