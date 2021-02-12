Doyle Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amgen by 68.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after buying an additional 397,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,588. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

