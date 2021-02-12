Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 339.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,951 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 157.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 199.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,269. The company has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

