Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day moving average is $137.84. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,551 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,247 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.