Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 1,744 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.24. 7,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.