Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 438 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $6,444,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock valued at $53,991,472. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,625. The company has a market capitalization of $236.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.19. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

