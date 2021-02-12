Doyle Wealth Management Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,047. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

