Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.49. 9,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

