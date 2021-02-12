Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.93. 24,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,765. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.