Doyle Wealth Management Sells 1,480 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,849,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after buying an additional 82,051 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,487,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.74. 7,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

