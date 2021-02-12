Doyle Wealth Management Sells 31,921 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,921 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

