Doyle Wealth Management Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,778 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 272,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,131,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

