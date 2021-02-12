Doyle Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,131. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88.

