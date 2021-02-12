DPRating (RATING) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41,033.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. DPRating has a total market cap of $569,999.04 and approximately $41,033.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.97 or 0.01100558 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.25 or 0.05747248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.