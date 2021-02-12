DraftCoin Reaches Market Cap of $210,499.09 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $210,499.09 and approximately $44.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 518.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

